Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) Trading 0.6% Higher

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) traded up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. 2,861 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 6,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.36.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XDJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 37.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July as of its most recent SEC filing.

