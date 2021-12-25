Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) Shares Up 0.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) shot up 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. 106 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:XTJL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 5.83% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

