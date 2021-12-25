Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $300.43 Million

Brokerages expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to report $300.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Insulet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.50 million and the lowest is $297.60 million. Insulet posted sales of $246.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insulet.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $275.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PODD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.00.

In related news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Insulet stock opened at $273.26 on Friday. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $287.46. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -607.24 and a beta of 0.71.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insulet (PODD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.