Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 63,542 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC opened at $51.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.