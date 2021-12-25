International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME) Trading Up 0.3%

International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:IDME)’s share price was up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.63 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 38,511 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 58,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.77.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Drawdown Managed Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.