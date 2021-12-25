International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,089 shares during the period. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for about 2.2% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.50% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $166,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $836,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth about $495,977,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 118.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,224,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,217,295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,365,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 331.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $257,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $143.09 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.40.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 256.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.