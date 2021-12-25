International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $166.79

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 166.79 ($2.20) and traded as high as GBX 168.80 ($2.23). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 168.20 ($2.22), with a volume of 649,008 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 166.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.56.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.