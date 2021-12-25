Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.05

Shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.05 and traded as high as $19.98. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.93, with a volume of 437,295 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,123,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 487,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the third quarter worth $1,666,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

