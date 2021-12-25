Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Boosted by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,829 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 7.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned about 0.05% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $98,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $390.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

