Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.9% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 247.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $390.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.79. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

