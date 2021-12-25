Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,421 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 2.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $58,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,661,000 after acquiring an additional 120,573 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 22.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 134,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYT opened at $321.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $299.45. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $247.33 and a 52 week high of $323.03.

