IQ.cash Hits 1-Day Volume of $5,856.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. IQ.cash has a total market cap of $87,978.70 and $5,856.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official website is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.