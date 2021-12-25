Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $103.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 2,288,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,973,893. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 66,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

