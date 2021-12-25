iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,411 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.55% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $58,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 415,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,306 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $310,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 30,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $128.78 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.05 and a fifty-two week high of $133.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

