iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,760 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prism Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 422,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 364,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,361,000 after purchasing an additional 58,519 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 295,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,874,000 after purchasing an additional 16,210 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 113,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arch Capital Group LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 969,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.78 and a 52-week high of $55.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.21.

