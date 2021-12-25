iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.81 and last traded at $24.89. 44,687 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,041% from the average session volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.85.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.