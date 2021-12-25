iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after purchasing an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,614,000 after purchasing an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 839,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 598,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.85. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $67.18.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

