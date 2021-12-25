iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 536,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,679 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.19% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $68,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. VERITY Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, King Wealth increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $128.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

