iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Position Increased by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 479.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,975 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,087 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after acquiring an additional 813,380 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after acquiring an additional 683,465 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 509.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 678,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,599,000 after acquiring an additional 567,169 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI opened at $65.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.18. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $52.44 and a 52-week high of $67.29.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.