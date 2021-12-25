ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $427.61

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.61 ($5.65) and traded as low as GBX 385.40 ($5.09). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 396 ($5.23), with a volume of 663,825 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITM. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.28) to GBX 350 ($4.62) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITM Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

Get ITM Power alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 438.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 427.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.