Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.80

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.80 and traded as high as C$10.14. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 378,944 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IVN shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Ivanhoe Mines in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a C$9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.38.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.75, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.29. The firm has a market cap of C$12.23 billion and a PE ratio of -101.30.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). Equities analysts forecast that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

