Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 729,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $95,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 224,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $128.19 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a 200 day moving average of $146.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total value of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,016,353. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.86.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

