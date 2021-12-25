Jetcoin (JET) One Day Volume Hits $89,643.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. Jetcoin has a market cap of $566,405.75 and approximately $89,643.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin (CRYPTO:JET) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

