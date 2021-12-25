Juhl Energy Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, December 27th (OTCMKTS:JUHL)

Juhl Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUHL) shares are set to reverse split on Monday, December 27th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, December 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of Juhl Energy stock opened at $500.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $422.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.09. Juhl Energy has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $500.00.

Juhl Energy Company Profile

Juhl Energy, Inc is engaged in renewable-energy industry, which provides a range of clean energy solutions with a focus on wind, solar, biomass and natural gas systems. It also focuses on competitive, clean energy solutions and community based wind power development, ownership and management throughout the U.

