JulSwap (JULD) One Day Volume Hits $1.18 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. JulSwap has a market cap of $14.38 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 563,060,889 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

