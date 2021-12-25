Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $263.86

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 263.86 ($3.49) and traded as low as GBX 259.45 ($3.43). Jupiter Fund Management shares last traded at GBX 261.40 ($3.45), with a volume of 101,915 shares traded.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.36) price target on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 249.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 263.86. The stock has a market cap of £1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica acquired 360,413 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 248 ($3.28) per share, for a total transaction of £893,824.24 ($1,180,901.36).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile (LON:JUP)

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

