Kalmar One Day Volume Reaches $59,089.00 (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Kalmar has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. One Kalmar coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003522 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $59,089.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00057412 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,077.49 or 0.08066642 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,485.62 or 0.99877464 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00073254 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00054097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,063,524 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Buying and Selling Kalmar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalmar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kalmar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalmar using one of the exchanges listed above.

