Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (EPA:KER) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €787.67 ($885.02).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KER shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($989.89) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($966.29) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($932.58) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($870.79) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €681.00 ($765.17) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

EPA KER opened at €687.00 ($771.91) on Friday. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($259.94) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($468.99). The company’s 50 day moving average is €680.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is €697.85.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

