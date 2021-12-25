Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $117.37

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.37 ($1.55) and traded as low as GBX 113.25 ($1.50). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 113.25 ($1.50), with a volume of 741 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £200.28 million and a PE ratio of 35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 117.37.

About Kerry Group (LON:KYGA)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

