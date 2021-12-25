Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.27.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Keyera in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

KEY stock opened at C$28.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$22.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.75.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Keyera will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. Keyera’s payout ratio is currently 266.30%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

