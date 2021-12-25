KeyFi Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One KeyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001685 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $2,125.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get KeyFi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About KeyFi

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeyFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeyFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.