KeyFi Price Reaches $0.86 on Top Exchanges (KEYFI)

KeyFi (CURRENCY:KEYFI) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for $0.86 or 0.00001685 BTC on exchanges. KeyFi has a market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $2,125.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00056895 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,087.82 or 0.08015282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,946.67 or 0.99894681 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00008483 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00072422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00053608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

