Kineko (KKO) Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. Kineko has a total market cap of $2.34 million and approximately $10,806.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kineko coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000492 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kineko has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001962 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056229 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,057.27 or 0.07955270 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,994.19 or 0.99986612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00053640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00072098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Kineko

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

