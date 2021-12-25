Kinovo (LON:KINO) Shares Down 2.1%

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO)’s stock price fell 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 41.60 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41.60 ($0.55). 7,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 55,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.56).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.92. The stock has a market cap of £25.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71.

About Kinovo (LON:KINO)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.

