KKR Acquisition Holdings I (NYSE:KAHCU) Shares Down 0.1%

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp (NYSE:KAHCU) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $9.99. 3,131 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.07.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.