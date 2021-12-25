Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 25th. One Klaytn coin can currently be bought for $1.35 or 0.00002651 BTC on major exchanges. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and $30.54 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded up 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00056286 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.47 or 0.07958360 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,945.62 or 0.99826890 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00072331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00053404 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Klaytn

Klaytn was first traded on October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,755,000,707 coins and its circulating supply is 2,556,389,687 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.