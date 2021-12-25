Kommunitas Trading Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (KOM)

Kommunitas (CURRENCY:KOM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Kommunitas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Kommunitas has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Kommunitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kommunitas has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00057561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,005.14 or 0.08025307 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,828.49 or 0.99843907 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008446 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00071725 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00053293 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kommunitas Coin Profile

Kommunitas’ total supply is 39,999,391,076 coins and its circulating supply is 566,807,139 coins. Kommunitas’ official Twitter account is @Kommunitas1

Kommunitas Coin Trading

