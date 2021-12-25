Komodo Reaches Market Cap of $106.80 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00001619 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a total market cap of $106.80 million and $10.08 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 12.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $169.31 or 0.00331967 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.57 or 0.00140321 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00089690 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000128 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003997 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,327,060 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.