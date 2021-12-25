Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.03

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and traded as low as $3.02. Koninklijke KPN shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 43,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Royal KPN NV operates as a supplier of telecommunications and information technology services. It serves customers at home and abroad with fixed and mobile networks for telephony, data and television. The company focuses on both private customers and business users, from small to large. It also offers telecom providers access to widely branched networks.

