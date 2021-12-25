Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 20.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHG opened at $36.30 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

