Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period.

DVY stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average is $117.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

