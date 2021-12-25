Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 34,082 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4,939.7% during the 3rd quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 88,195 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 86,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $153.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $279.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

