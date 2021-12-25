Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 43,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 29.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 56,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 16,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 57,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,831,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200 day moving average of $106.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

