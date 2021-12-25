Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $1,067.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,048.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $823.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,278,371 shares of company stock worth $4,484,433,865 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $910.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $806.50.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

