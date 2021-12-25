Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 388 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,346 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 36.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 8,611 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.8% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HD opened at $397.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $388.64 and a 200 day moving average of $347.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $408.83.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

