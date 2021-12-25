Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.29. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.98 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSEM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

