LABS Group Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and approximately $322,582.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 11.9% higher against the dollar. One LABS Group coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LABS Group alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00057377 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,004.78 or 0.08021137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49,900.96 or 0.99946275 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00071750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00053329 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About LABS Group

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,083,379,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LABS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LABS Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.