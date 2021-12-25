Lanceria (LANC) Trading 0.2% Higher This Week

Lanceria (CURRENCY:LANC) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 25th. Lanceria has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $215,943.00 worth of Lanceria was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lanceria coin can now be bought for about $0.0118 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lanceria has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00057839 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.52 or 0.08062952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,496.91 or 1.00123565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00073019 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008339 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lanceria Coin Profile

Lanceria’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,152,549 coins. Lanceria’s official Twitter account is @lancerialabs

Buying and Selling Lanceria

