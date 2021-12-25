Largo (TSE:LGO) Trading Up 0.9%

Largo Inc (TSE:LGO)’s stock price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$12.28 and last traded at C$12.28. Approximately 20,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 110,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.17.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Largo in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$794.23 million and a P/E ratio of 22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

