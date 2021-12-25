Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $1.56 on Friday, reaching $38.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,964,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,847,239. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $66.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 424,833 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 53,959 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 130,864 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $6,895,000 after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 74,928 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after buying an additional 36,462 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

